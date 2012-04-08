Henrik Stenson of Sweden (C) crosses the Hogan Bridge to the 12th green followed by Gary Woodland of the U.S. during first round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

There was drama aplenty at the Masters on Sunday as Louis Oosthuizen grabbed the lead in sensational fashion, two holes-in-one were recorded, Phil Mickelson sputtered and Tiger Woods faded out of the tournament.

South African Oosthuizen was two strokes ahead of the chasing pack at nine under after seven holes, having taken control when he holed out from the fairway at the par-five second for a rare albatross two.

Overnight leader Peter Hanson of Sweden, after six holes, and Americans Bubba Watson, after seven, and Matt Kuchar, also after seven, were tied for second at Augusta National.

Triple major winner Padraig Harrington of Ireland was a further shot back at six under, after eight holes.

Four-times champion Tiger Woods made a humbling exit from the tournament after battling his way to a two-over-par 74 and a five-over total of 293, his worst Masters finish as a professional.

"If I look back on the week, I played the par-fives atrociously," Woods told reporters after mixing five bogeys with three birdies.

On a glorious sun-splashed afternoon at Augusta National, roars echoed around the Georgian pines as the fans were treated to dazzling shot-making and a few unexpected blunders.

Fan favourite Phil Mickelson, bidding for a fourth jacket, had been one stroke behind overnight but he fell back with an adventurous triple-bogey at the par-three fourth.

After pushing his tee shot into bamboo shoots left of the green, the American left-hander hit two poor right-handed shots, then struck his fourth into a bunker from where he got up and down for a six.

He parred the next two holes to stay at five under, four off the lead.

LOUDEST ROARS

While American Bo Van Pelt and Australian Adam Scott each recorded a hole-in-one, Oosthuizen sparked some of the loudest roars ever heard at Augusta with his remarkable albatross at the second.

The former British Open champion watched as his ball pitched just short of the green before bouncing and then rolling some 50 yards and curving left to right before dropping into the cup.

A runaway winner of the 2010 British Open, Oosthuizen thrust both arms skywards before high-fiving his caddie, having recorded the first albatross, or double-eagle, at the second hole and only the fourth ever at the Masters.

Though Oosthuizen bogeyed the par-three fourth after finding a bunker off the tee, he parred the three holes to remain two strokes clear.

Australian Scott, joint runner-up here last year, aced the par-three 16th on the way to a six-under-par 66 to hold the clubhouse lead at four-under 284.

"I'm really happy to leave having my best round ever at Augusta, but a little disappointed that I couldn't put it together earlier in the week," Scott said.

For Woods, however, the week was a story of poor play on the par-fives and a tendency for old habits to creep back into a swing he has grooved with coach Sean Foley over the last two years.

"This is a golf course you just have to dominate the par-fives, and I did not do that at all this week," the 14-times major champion said.

"I didn't hit the ball very good this week, and what's frustrating is I know what to do, and I just don't do it.

"I fall back into the same old patterns again and I just need to do more reps. Thank God my short game was good this week and my putting was really good. Unfortunately they were all for pars, not for birdies."

(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Julian Linden)