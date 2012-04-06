Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa (R) shakes hands with Mark Wilson after finishing his round in second round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

AUGUSTA, Georgia Former British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen found himself in welcome foreign territory when he made the cut for the first time in four attempts at the Masters on Friday.

The South African began the second round tied for second but dropped three shots in the first five holes to slide backwards before recovering with a storming run over the closing stretch.

Oosthuizen, who showed good form at last week's Houston Open where he finished third, birdied three of the last five holes at Augusta National for a level-par 72 to lie joint third at four under.

"You know, it's a weird spot for me to be in to be third," the 29-year-old told reporters after clawing his way back into contention on a tricky day for scoring.

"I normally was busy changing (air) tickets to get back home," he smiled, referring to his missed Masters cuts in 2009, 2010 and last year. "It's a nice spot to be in."

Oosthuizen, who romped to a seven-stroke victory in the 2010 British Open, felt his strong showing in Houston, where he led after 54 holes, had been key to his success so far this week.

"I've never previously come into this tournament playing really well," he said. "This is probably the first one I came in feeling confident, the way I swing it and the way I'm hitting the ball.

"So it makes a huge difference. I felt great coming out of the tournament (in Houston). I hit it well all week."

Friday proved to be a round of two distinct halves for Oosthuizen who teed off in chilly conditions at Augusta National before covering the back nine in bright sunshine as the swirling breezes intensified.

"The course played so different the front nine than it did the second nine," he said.

"Once the sun came out, the ball went a bit further. It was cold this morning; it was cold on the golf course; the wind was all over the place. It was tough."

Oosthuizen will go into Saturday's third round one stroke behind pacesetting Americans Jason Dufner and veteran Fred Couples.

(Editing by Julian Linden)