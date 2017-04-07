Arnold Palmer memorial club covers are used by Adam Hadwin of Canada during first round play at the 2017 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

After a ceremony for her late husband, golfing great Arnold Palmer, Kathleen Palmer is escorted off the first tee by a member as chairman Billy Payne looks on during the ceremonial tee off to start the 2017 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A member wears an 'Arnie's Army' button in memory of the late golfing great Arnold Palmer during the ceremonial tee off to start the 2017 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A patron wears a button in honor of the late golfing great Arnold Palmer during first round play at the 2017 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

AUGUSTA, Georgia Commemorative pins honouring golfing great Arnold Palmer that were handed out to everyone attending the opening round of the U.S. Masters on Thursday were already appearing for sale online.

A number of "Arnie's Army" replica badges from the 1960s were already listed on online retailer eBay, with one seller seeking $120 (96 pounds).

Palmer, who died in September at the age of 87, had a go-for-broke style that added to his appeal among his loyal fans, who became known as "Arnie's Army".

The white replica pins read "I am a member of Arnie's Army" in green writing with the Masters logo in the middle and the start date of the tournament at the bottom.

Palmer was honoured in a moving tribute prior to the start of Thursday's opening round during which his Green Jacket was laid across the back of a white lawn chair at the first tee.

(Editing by Neil Robinson)