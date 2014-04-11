AUGUSTA, Georgia A turbo-charged run of six birdies in 11 holes propelled Australian John Senden to a joint best of the week 68 in the second round of the Masters on Friday.

The Tampa Bay Championship winner bogeyed the first and fourth holes but went galloping through the field with birdies at the fifth, seventh, eighth, 11th, 14th and 15th to finish three shots behind tournament leader Bubba Watson.

"If I keep believing in myself and enjoying it, that's the difference...it's about keeping a smile on your face when you're under pressure," Senden told reporters after ending another sun-filled day at Augusta National on 140, four under par.

"There are plenty of ups and downs on this golf course. I just want to go out there and do my best and hope that's good enough."

Senden, who won at Tampa Bay in March, missed the cut in three of his four previous appearances at the opening major of the year but said he had learned a lot from his experiences.

"I've been here five times now and learned where to go and where not to go," said the 42-year-old.

"You just have to accept where the ball ends up and play the best shot you can. The secret of this course is keeping the big numbers off the card.

"They kind of put you straight out of contention and if you can do that well you have a chance."

Senden said he was unfazed at the possibility of playing alongside big-hitting 2012 champion Watson in the third round on Saturday.

"I have to stick to the game plan and that's about doing my job well," said the double PGA Tour winner.

"Bubba has his game plan. I don't know what he is going to do, I can't control that.

"I'll be nervous on the first tee tomorrow. I've been nervous every day teeing off but that's a good thing."

