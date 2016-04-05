Apr 5, 2016; Augusta, GA, USA; Masters champion Jordan Spieth appears on the Record Fountain near the 17th green during a Tuesday practice round for the 2016 Masters at Augusta National GC. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

AUGUSTA, Georgia While the expectations of his fans soared sky-high after Jordan Spieth's sensational 2015 campaign, the American feels much greater pressure from himself as he prepares for his Masters title defence this week.

Spieth triumphed five times on the PGA Tour last season, including two major titles, and will tee off in the year's opening major knowing he has all the tools required to add another Green Jacket to his burgeoning trophy cabinet.

"I've done a better job and kind of gotten over external pressure ... it's more the internal stuff that is trickier for me," the world number two told reporters on Tuesday while preparing for Thursday's first round at Augusta National.

"The only way it affects my golf is if I'm on the course and in a tournament round, and I feel like I'm giving strokes away and, therefore, I make an aggressive play that's unnecessary.

"I feel like I have such a knowledge of this golf course that I'm always playing to a certain spot, maybe away from pins, that even if I want to make that kind of move, I won't ... so hopefully this week we kick it off similar to last year."

Twelve months ago, a 21-year-old Spieth stunned the golf world as he completed a wire-to-wire victory by four shots at Augusta National, matching Tiger Woods' tournament record low of 18-under 270 for 72 holes.

Remarkably mature as a golfer and blessed with a brilliant putting touch, he followed that breakthrough just two months later by winning the U.S. Open at Chambers Bay before ending the season as the PGA Tour's Player of the Year.

Spieth clinched his seventh career title on the U.S. circuit at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions in January and though he has produced mixed form since then, he feels his game is now clicking nicely into place.

"I've had a fantastic couple days thus far preparing and my game feels great," said the 22-year-old Texan. "Going to try and just use last year as momentum.

"We know we're capable of playing this place," added Spieth, who consistently brackets himself with his caddie, Michael Greller, to emphasise the team approach. "We have proven it to ourselves the last two years."

Spieth tied for second on his Masters debut in 2014 before clinching his first major title at Augusta National the following year when he became the tournament's second youngest winner after Woods.

"My game actually feels better right now than I think it did last year on Tuesday, so that's good," said Spieth.

"And we've already done it, so it's not like I'm chasing my first major. We have two major championships now, so we feel like there's an advantage, if we can get into contention against those who are searching for their first.

"Sure, I'm putting pressure on myself to contend this year, just like last year, and I feel like I'm in form, as well. It's also going to be a lot of fun walking these fairways, reliving those memories with the crowds and the roars, the echoes."

