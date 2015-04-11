Jordan Spieth of the U.S. walks onto the 13th green during second round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

AUGUSTA, Georgia Masters leader Jordan Spieth is putting well but also has had his fair share of good fortune, his fellow competitor, Henrik Stenson, said on Friday.

“Right now it’s obviously his to lose,” world number two Stenson said of Spieth, who holds a five-stroke lead, after they played the first two rounds together.

“He’s definitely got an old head on young shoulders. He’s been out there in the trees a couple of times but there’s always been a shot there for him."

Stenson chronicled several “nice breaks” over the first two days that might give pursuers of Spieth just a glimmer of hope.

“He almost holed out on 14 yesterday from the pine straw and hit a great shot and almost made birdie on seven.

“And he hit it in the trees on 13 (on Friday and) it bounced back down on the fairway. He laid it up and makes the birdie.”

But it is obvious, Stenson said, Spieth came to Augusta National with great form "and a bit of wind in his sails."

“The strongest part of his game over the time that I've known him over these last couple of years is definitely his putting and his pitching and wedge game," said the Swede, who shot a second consecutive 73 to tie for 50th at two over

“He’s made so many hard, difficult, Augusta putts, with perfect speed with so much break and that's why he's far ahead of everyone else.”

Ernie Els, who is nine shots back in seventh place, was not quite ready to concede defeat.

“It's a long, long way from being finished… but he's very, very impressive,” said Els, who has suffered his share of Augusta heartbreak, including runner-up finishes in 2000 and 2004.

Four-time Masters champion Tiger Woods had only a three-shot halfway lead in 1997.

Woods had five players within five strokes at that point but put the tournament to bed by surging to a nine-shot advantage after the third round.

Spieth has only second place Charley Hoffman within five strokes.

