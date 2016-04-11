Former Scotland skipper Brown calls time on rugby career
Former Scotland captain Kelly Brown will retire from professional rugby at the end of the season and take up a role as academy coach at his current club Saracens.
AUGUSTA, Georgia Approximate timeline for the key holes during Jordan Spieth's back nine collapse at Augusta National that contributed to Danny Willett's Masters victory on Sunday.
5:05 p.m. (2105 GMT) – Spieth reaches the turn at seven-under-par with a five-shot shot lead over Willett, who is on 12, three groups ahead of the final pairing.
5:35 p.m. (2105 GMT) – After an errant tee shot at 11, Spieth makes back-to-back bogeys to open the back nine. Willett closes to within two shots with a two-putt birdie at 13, followed by another birdie at 14.
5:48 p.m. (2148 GMT) – Spieth hits two shots in Rae's Creek en route to a quadruple bogey at 12. Willett follows up a birdie at 14 with a par at 15. He now has a three-shot lead over Spieth and one over Westwood, who eagles 15 with a chip-in from behind the green.
6:04 p.m. (2204 (GMT) – Spieth battles back with a birdie at 13, but Willett matches him with a seven-foot birdie putt at 16. Westwood three-putts 16 to drop three behind his fellow countryman.
6:31 p.m. (2231 GMT) – Willett two-putts from 14 feet for a closing par to finish at five-under. Spieth is on 16, two shots back of the leader. But his par-bogey-par finish comes up three strokes shy and as he shares second place with Westwood.
Wales manager Chris Coleman is the right man to guide the country to their first World Cup finals since 1958, winger Gareth Bale has said.