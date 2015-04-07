AUGUSTA, Georgia Bubba Watson will host the traditional champions dinner at Augusta National on Tuesday for a second time as the reigning champion and he will serve up exactly the same southern menu.

"It's the same meal because it's from my mom, a home-cooked meal, and that's why I do it," the American left-hander told reporters while preparing for Thursday's opening round.

Watson won his first green jacket in 2012 and dished up Caesar salad, grilled chicken breast with green beans, mashed potatoes, corn and macaroni cheese, followed by confetti cake and ice cream at the 2013 champions dinner.

But Watson was a silent host that year as he sat back and enjoyed the anecdotes told by former Masters winners.

"My first champions dinner, I was watching these legends talk, heard their stories, I didn't know what to do," the 36-year-old from Bagdad in Florida. "I was like, 'Are you sure I'm supposed to be here?'

"You watch and listen to the great champions and their stories. I didn't talk, I just listened. My story is brand new so I didn't have any stories to add to this. It was pretty neat."

The Masters champions sinner tradition dates back to 1952 when Ben Hogan hosted the first one. Since then, some of the dining experiences have been more memorable than others.

After winning the 1988 Masters, Britain's Sandy Lyle served up Scottish speciality haggis while Fiji's 2000 champion Vijay Singh dished up one of the most popular meals with a Thai menu.

Britain's three-times champion Nick Faldo opted for shepherd's pie, Germany's Bernhard Langer went for schnitzel and Canada's Mike Weir selected caribou.

For the less adventurous, past champions can also order off the clubhouse menu at Augusta National.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)