Apr 10, 2016; Augusta, GA, USA; Danny Willett waves to the crowd after completing the 18th hole during the final round of the 2016 The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

AUGUSTA, Georgia Danny Willett's Masters victory was built on the back of a steady display in every facet of the game, rather than outright brilliance in any one area.

Willett has a very repeatable swing that more often than not stands up under the heat of being in contention.

"He has a very strong action, repeatable with good shot shape and has a very good understanding of his own swing," Ian Baker-Finch, a former British Open champion who was part of the CBS commentary team at Augusta, told Reuters.

Willett is no slouch off the tee, but his driving distance average of 279 yards at the Masters was 20 yards less than category leader Dustin Johnson.

He also found 38 of 56 fairways, eight less than category leaders Matt Kuchar and Kevin Streelman, so he was certainly not the most accurate player off the tee.

He hit 48 out of 72 greens in regulation, perhaps the most relevant of Masters statistics, six behind leader Matthew Fitzpatrick.

And once he reached the green, Willett displayed a steady touch with the putter, taking just 114 strokes on the greens, four more than leader Anirban Lahiri.

He had just one three-putt as he ran up 13 birdies, to go along with eight bogeys.

Joint runner-up Jordan Spieth, by contrast, had 22 birdies, 10 bogeys, three doubles and a quad. Spieth three-putted four times.

