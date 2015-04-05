Confident Conte says Chelsea still on track for title
Chelsea are still in a "really good position" to win the Premier League title despite Saturday's shock 2-1 home defeat by Crystal Palace, manager Antonio Conte said on Tuesday.
Masters champions ahead of the 2015 tournament to be played at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia from April 9-12. (U.S. unless stated):
2014 Bubba Watson
2013 Adam Scott (Australia)
2012 Watson
2011 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa)
2010 Phil Mickelson
2009 Angel Cabrera (Argentina)
2008 Trevor Immelman (South Africa)
2007 Zach Johnson
2006 Mickelson
2005 Tiger Woods
2004 Mickelson
2003 Mike Weir (Canada)
2002 Woods
2001 Woods
2000 Vijay Singh (Fiji)
1999 Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain)
1998 Mark O'Meara
1997 Woods
1996 Nick Faldo (Britain)
1995 Ben Crenshaw
1994 Olazabal
1993 Bernhard Langer (Germany)
1992 Fred Couples
1991 Ian Woosnam (Britain)
1990 Faldo
1989 Faldo
1988 Sandy Lyle (Britain)
1987 Larry Mize
1986 Jack Nicklaus
1985 Langer
1984 Crenshaw
1983 Seve Ballesteros (Spain)
1982 Craig Stadler
1981 Tom Watson
1980 Ballesteros
1979 Fuzzy Zoeller
1978 Gary Player (South Africa)
1977 Watson
1976 Raymond Floyd
1975 Nicklaus
1974 Player
1973 Tommy Aaron
1972 Nicklaus
1971 Charles Coody
1970 Billy Casper
1969 George Archer
1968 Bob Goalby
1967 Gay Brewer, Jr.
1966 Nicklaus
1965 Nicklaus
1964 Arnold Palmer
1963 Nicklaus
1962 Palmer
1961 Player
1960 Palmer
1959 Art Wall, Jr.
1958 Palmer
1957 Doug Ford
1956 Jack Burke, Jr.
1955 Cary Middlecoff
1954 Sam Snead
1953 Ben Hogan
1952 Snead
1951 Hogan
1950 Jimmy Demaret
1949 Snead
1948 Claude Harmon
1947 Demaret
1946 Herman Keiser
1945 No tournament
1944 No tournament
1943 No tournament
1942 Byron Nelson
1941 Craig Wood
1940 Demaret
1939 Ralph Guldahl
1938 Henry Picard
1937 Nelson
1936 Horton Smith
1935 Gene Sarazen
1934 Smith
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Tuesday his side remain in the race for a top-four Premier League finish despite the recent slump in form and will look to ensure a positive end to the season.