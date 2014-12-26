Muguruza survives scare to beat teenager Day
French Open champion Garbine Muguruza got a fright from Kayla Day but outlasted the precocious American teenager 3-6 7-5 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in California on Sunday.
DUBLIN Rory McIlroy, the world's number one golfer, experienced an awkward moment when he went to watch Ulster take on Connacht in a rugby match on Friday.
The Ulster supporter was in the middle of a television interview with the BBC when the Neil Diamond song 'Sweet Caroline' was played over the public address system at halftime.
McIlroy responded by smiling sheepishly, looking down at the ground and exclaiming "Oh dear".
The Northern Irishman broke off his engagement to former world number one tennis player Caroline Wozniacki in May, the same week as he won the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.
McIlroy went on to score a rare title hat-trick later in the season, reeling off three straight victories in the British Open at Royal Liverpool, the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in Ohio and the U.S. PGA Championship in Kentucky.
The 25-year-old is having some time off before returning to competitive golf in the new year.
"I'm in my off-season so I can enjoy myself, enjoy my Christmas dinner and have a few drinks," said McIlroy with a big grin.
(Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Gene Cherry)
French Open champion Garbine Muguruza got a fright from Kayla Day but outlasted the precocious American teenager 3-6 7-5 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in California on Sunday.
January signing Morgan Schneiderlin believes fellow Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has the potential to become al all-time great for England.
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will not be available for England when Gareth Southgate names his squad next week for a friendly with Germany and a World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.