Rory McIlroy has pulled out of next week's BMW Masters and the following WGC HSBC Champions event in Shanghai to focus on his legal battle with his former management company, British media reported, citing a statement from the Northern Irishman.

McIlroy terminated his contract with Dublin-based Horizon Sports Management in Sept. 2013 to form his own management company and the protracted legal dispute is now set to go to trial.

"I'm going to need time away from tournament golf to prepare for the trial over my legal dispute with Horizon Sports Management," British media quoted McIlroy as saying in a statement.

"The court-directed mediation process failed over the weekend to resolve the issue.”

The dispute with Horizon Sports Management overshadowed McIlroy's game in a forgettable season last year, but the 25-year-old pushed it aside this year to win two majors and reclaim the world number one ranking.

