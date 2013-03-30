Kaname Yokoo of Japan watches his tee shot on the 13th hole during a practice round for the U.S. Open Golf Championship in Pebble Beach, California, June 14, 2010. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Japan's Kaname Yokoo will go into Sunday's final round with a one-shot lead and no real expectations after the journeyman golfer carded a bogey-free five-under-par 67 in the penultimate round of the Indonesia PGA Championship on Saturday.

Yokoo, who played without a glove despite the heat, birdied the last hole to lead at 15-under-par 201 in the $1 million tournament co-sanctioned by OneAsia and the Japan Golf Tour.

The Australian duo of Scott Strange and Aaron Townsend were among the six players trailing the leader from one shot behind at the Emeralda Golf Club in Jakarta.

Yokoo remained modest about his chances on Sunday, having exceeded his expectations.

"I have no pressure and I'm not nervous because I don't think I will be able to win this tournament," said the 40-year-old five-time winner on Japan Tour.

"My shots are sometimes good and sometimes bad. Tomorrow I'll just try to keep up as my target was actually top 20," said the golfer who has also played on U.S. PGA Tour.

Reigning Asian Tour Order of Merit winner Thaworn Wiratchant of Thailand stayed in the hunt with a six-under-par 66 for an 11-under-par total and a share of 14th place.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)