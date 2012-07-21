LYTHAM ST ANNES, England India's Anirban Lahiri recorded a hole-in-one at the par-three ninth hole in the British Open third round on Saturday when he struck a nine-iron 150 yards into the cup to spark wild celebrations.

The world number 226, making his Open debut and partnering American Ted Potter Jr., notched the first ace of the 141st championship at the furthest point of the course away from the clubhouse to excite the Lytham galleries.

Lahiri's wonder shot took him to one-under-par for the tournament, nine behind leader Brandt Snedeker of the United States who tees off at 1520 local time (1420 GMT).

Lahiri, also making his debut at a major championship after two failed attempts to secure a berth at one of the year's big four tournaments, booked his Open ticket in March at Asian International qualifying.

The 25-year-old claimed his second Asian Tour title this year and in 2006 won silver alongside Gaganjeet Bhullar at the Asian Games in Doha.

