LYTHAM ST ANNES, England New Zealander Steven Alker, who worked as a petroleum engineer before turning professional, produced a turbo-charged display to move into the early second-round clubhouse lead at the British Open on Friday.

The 40-year-old, based in Phoenix, has been trying to earn a living on the second-tier U.S. Nationwide Tour but seemed unfazed at suddenly being thrust into the limelight among the world's best golfers.

"I like to think this kind of course suits me a little bit because you have to plod your way around and hit your spots," Alker told reporters after a one-under-par 69 gave him a two-under total of 138 on another calm day at Royal Lytham & St Annes.

"I've been putting well this week and my short game feels pretty good," he added. "I made some nice putts coming down the stretch from 20 and 30 feet."

Alker made it sound easy but it was far from simple on the Lancashire links course, with the majority of the early starters struggling as the wind changed direction and organisers placed the flags in awkward places on faster greens.

"There are a lot of tough pins on slopes and on the back of the greens so it was tough out there," he said.

"I just played smart. There was a bit of scrambling, some good play and just a mix of everything really."

Alker, who has his British wife Tanya caddying for him, said the key was keeping out of the fairway bunkers.

"Yesterday I kept my nose clean and I stayed out of all the bunkers, today with the different wind early on I hit it in a couple of fairway bunkers," said Alker who is playing in only his second British Open.

"I'd like to be in none but over the course of the week if you can stay out of the fairway bunkers you've done very, very well."

