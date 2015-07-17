Steven Bowditch of Australia watches his tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Childs

ST ANDREWS, Scotland Australian Steven Bowditch thought he had won the lottery after a penalty-shot reprieve on the notorious 17th hole helped him stay in the hunt at the British Open on Friday.

Bowditch was addressing a three-foot putt for a bogey on the testing 495-yard, par-four Road Hole when the wind caused the ball to move and he dropped his club in despair.

Until a recent rule change, a player would be docked a stroke if the ball moved while addressing a putt and he clearly believed he had endured some bad luck.

As it turned out Bowditch had forgotten the regulations and got away with a bogey five after consulting with an official.

"I forgot they changed the rules," said Bowditch who missed the cut in his only previous British Open.

"It used to be a penalty, I had a kind of mind blank. I went from making a pretty soft five to a really mad six to a 'felt-like-a-birdie five' again," he told reporters at St Andrews.

"When (the official) said there was no penalty I felt like I just won the lotto."

Bowditch then took full advantage to birdie the last and finish with a three-under-par 69 to go with his two-under 70 from Thursday and stay high up the leaderboard.

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)