LYTHAM ST ANNES, England Former winner Mark Calcavecchia kept the flag flying for the 50-somethings with an adventurous one-under-par 69 in the British Open third round on Saturday.

The portly American adores the Open and he continued his love affair with golf's oldest major championship by registering a two-under tally of 208.

Calcavecchia, 52, with wife Brenda on his bag, blitzed his way to the turn in 31 strokes thanks to four birdies and a solitary bogey.

The 1989 winner at Royal Troon in Scotland then dropped three shots in two holes from the 11th before mixing a double birdie blast with another bogey at the 15th.

"Adventurous - that's a good word for it," the veteran told reporters. "The six birdies was the good news ... but I messed up 11 with a bogey and 12 with a double.

"At 12 I got a bad break. I flew it into the face of the bunker. I got it out but couldn't get it up‑and‑down for bogey," added Calcavecchia.

"Then I almost holed out my little 62‑yard wedge on 13 and made a nice birdie on 14. I was thinking, 'I can make a few more and forget all about 11 and 12'."

Royal Lytham & St Annes is second behind Troon as Calcavecchia's favourite courses on the Open rotation but he said the Lancashire links layout was exhausting.

"I haven't really thought about my age this week at all, I've just enjoyed the tournament," he said.

"But the course takes a lot of thinking. I've been sleeping great at night, I can tell you that. It's tiring to play it.

"If it would have been like it was Wednesday, you'd have seen some guys completely lose their mind. There's no way I broke 80 in practice on Wednesday when it was blowing - the wind was brutal."

