Tennis - Venus beats Kerber in Miami, Konta ousts Halep
Venus Williams beat top seed Angelique Kerber on Wednesday to advance to a Miami Open semi-final against Britain's Johanna Konta.
A list of U.S. Open champions ahead of this year's edition to be played at Chambers Bay in University Place, Washington from June 18-21 (U.S. unless stated):
2014 Martin Kaymer (Germany)
2013 Justin Rose (England)
2012 Webb Simpson
2011 Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)
2010 Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland)
2009 Lucas Glover
2008 Tiger Woods
2007 Angel Cabrera (Argentina)
2006 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia)
2005 Michael Campbell (New Zealand)
2004 Retief Goosen (South Africa)
2003 Jim Furyk
2002 Woods
2001 Goosen
2000 Woods
1999 Payne Stewart
1998 Lee Janzen
1997 Ernie Els (South Africa)
1996 Steve Jones
1995 Corey Pavin
1994 Els
1993 Janzen
1992 Tom Kite
1991 Stewart
1990 Hale Irwin
1989 Curtis Strange
1988 Strange
1987 Scott Simpson
1986 Ray Floyd
1985 Andy North
1984 Fuzzy Zoeller
1983 Larry Nelson
1982 Tom Watson
1981 David Graham (Australia)
1980 Jack Nicklaus
1979 Irwin
1978 North
1977 Hubert Green
1976 Jerry Pate
1975 Lou Graham
1974 Irwin
1973 Johnny Miller
1972 Nicklaus
1971 Lee Trevino
1970 Tony Jacklin (England)
1969 Orville Moody
1968 Trevino
1967 Nicklaus
1966 Billy Casper
1965 Gary Player (South Africa)
1964 Ken Venturi
1963 Julius Boros
1962 Nicklaus
1961 Gene Littler
1960 Arnold Palmer
1959 Casper
1958 Tommy Bolt
1957 Dick Mayer
1956 Cary Middlecoff
1955 Jack Fleck
1954 Ed Furgol
1953 Ben Hogan
1952 Boros
1951 Hogan
1950 Hogan
1949 Middlecoff
1948 Hogan
1947 Lew Worsham
1946 Lloyd Mangrum
1945 No tournament
1944 No tournament
1943 No tournament
1942 No tournament
1941 Craig Wood
1940 Lawson Little
1939 Byron Nelson
1938 Ralph Guldahl
1937 Guldahl
1936 Tony Manero
1935 Sam Parks, jnr
1934 Olin Dutra
1933 Johnny Goodman
1932 Gene Sarazen
1931 Billy Burke
1930 Bobby Jones
1929 Jones
1928 Johnny Farrell
1927 Tommy Armour
1926 Jones
1925 Willie MacFarlane
1924 Cyril Walker
1923 Jones
1922 Sarazen
1921 Jim Barnes
1920 Ted Ray (Britain)
1919 Walter Hagen
1918 No tournament
1917 No tournament
1916 Chick Evans
1915 Jerome Travers
1914 Hagen
1913 Francis Ouimet
1912 John McDermott
1911 McDermott
1910 Alex Smith
1909 George Sargent
1908 Fred McLeod
1907 Alex Ross
1906 Alex Smith
1905 Willie Anderson (Britain)
1904 Anderson
1903 Anderson
1902 Laurie Auchterlonie (Britain)
1901 Anderson
1900 Harry Vardon (Britain)
1899 Willie Smith
1898 Fred Herd
1897 Joe Lloyd
1896 James Foulis
1895 Horace Rawlins
