West Brom must set sights on European place, says Evans
West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
LONDON British Open champion Darren Clarke has pulled out of next month's U.S. Open at the Olympic Club in San Francisco because of a troublesome groin injury.
"I am extremely disappointed that I will be unable to play in the U.S. Open," the 43-year-old Northern Irishman said in a statement released by his management team on Monday.
"But I have to make sure I am 100 percent ready for the British Open at Royal Lytham in July and to do that I've been advised not to play for a month."
Clarke has also had to pull out of the June 6-9 Nordea Masters in Stockholm.
He was first troubled by his groin during last month's Houston Open and it was again a problem in the PGA Championship at Wentworth.
Clarke missed the halfway cut on Friday at the European Tour's flagship event.
"I haven't been able to get through the ball properly and I don't want to take any chances," he added.
The U.S. Open starts on June 14.
(Editing by Mark Meadows)
West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has heaped praise on team mate Anthony Martial for the professional and mature manner in which the forward has responded to recent criticism from manager Jose Mourinho.
Tottenham Hotspur will not give up on the Premier League title race midfielder Eric Dier has said, despite Saturday's loss at Liverpool leaving them 10 points behind table-toppers Chelsea.