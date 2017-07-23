High flier Connelly keeps feet on ground

SOUTHPORT, England (Reuters) - Canada's Austin Connelly did not hang around after finishing in a six-way tie for 14th place in the British Open at Royal Birkdale on Sunday

Barely dwelling on his first experience of a major, the 20-year-old headed off to the airport for his next tournament in Germany, one more stop on his rapid rise up golf's crowded career ladder.

Connelly, though, will surely take time out this week to reflect on an impressive display which announced the Texas-born Canadian as a player of stature.

Unfazed by a bogey at the first hole, he battled away for a 73 to finish two under for the tournament.

"I played very solid today," he said. "It was extremely difficult out there. It was very windy, got very cold, as well. It was definitely a rough start on the front nine. But it was nice to battle back the way I did."

It would have been even better had he not found three bunkers but Connelly said he was delighted with his overall showing.

"Happy with the way I played, happy with the way I hit it. Take a lot of positives away from it. Great experience, Major championship on Sunday. Yeah, just looking forward to getting back into the same position."

Connelly, whose progress was closely followed back home at his local club in Nova Scotia, shares a swing coach with Sunday's winner Jordan Spieth and played a practise round with the American ahead of this year's event.

Both are grounded personalities and, like Spieth, Connelly is unlikely to be fazed by his successful week. Asked what he intended to do next, he said: "Next week I'm going to Germany. I'm going to go catch a flight right now, actually.

"I'm just going to play the European Tour the rest of the year. I mean it should be fine. It will be good. Just like normal, just had a good week this week and hopefully have another one next week."