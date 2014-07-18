Handscomb-Marsh rearguard earns draw for Australia
RANCHI, India Resolute rearguard action by Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh helped Australia escape with a remarkable draw against India on the final day of the third test on Monday.
HOYLAKE England Lee Westwood, who led by two strokes going into the final round of last year's British Open, was one of several high-profile victims of the halfway cut in golf's oldest major on Friday.
The second-round guillotine fell at two-over-par and former world number one Westwood missed out by a stroke, having carded a 76 for 147.
Former champions Padraig Harrington, Justin Leonard, Ernie Els and Paul Lawrie also failed to qualify for the weekend.
U.S. Masters winner Bubba Watson, 2012 U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson, European Ryder Cup hero Ian Poulter and Spain's Miguel Angel Jimenez also missed the cut.
(Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Toby Davis)
RANCHI, India Resolute rearguard action by Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh helped Australia escape with a remarkable draw against India on the final day of the third test on Monday.
LONDON Formula One's new rules are "just what the doctor ordered", even if rival teams have become more competitive, according to Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff.
CAPE TOWN Australia prop James Slipper faces a lengthy lay off after rupturing an Achilles tendon in Super Rugby in South Africa at the weekend, officials confirmed on Monday.