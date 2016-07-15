Brilliant Bumrah secures India's thrilling win
NAGPUR, India Jasprit Bumrah kept his nerve to send down a brilliant final over and secure India's series-levelling five-run victory against England in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.
TROON, Scotland World number 14 Louis Oosthuizen, 17th-ranked Hideki Matsuyama and number 27 Shane Lowry were among the high-profile victims of the halfway cut at the British Open on Friday.
Former champions Ernie Els, Justin Leonard, Todd Hamilton, Mark Calcavecchia, John Daly and Ben Curtis also failed to make the weekend.
South African Oosthuizen, who won golf's oldest major at St Andrews in 2010 and recorded a hole-in-one at the short 14th on Thursday, crashed to a 12-over 83 in the second round.
Lowry did his best, in the driving rain and 20mph winds, to get his challenge back on track after a sorry opening 78 but a 71 was not enough.
"I played great," the Irishman told reporters. "I was like (wrestler) Hulk Hogan yesterday and (golfing great) Ben Hogan today."
The cut was made at four-over 146, a score that was also too good for U.S. trio Jimmy Walker, Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy, Britons Paul Casey and Matt Fitzpatrick, Dutchman Joost Luiten, Victor Dubuisson of France, Dane Thorbjorn Olesen and New Zealander Danny Lee.
LONDON The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
LONDON As the number of Premier League clubs knocked out of this season's FA Cup by lower division opponents reached six on Sunday, debate intensified over whether the competition was being devalued by leading teams resting so many players.