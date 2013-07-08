John Daly of the U.S. tees off on the first hole during the first round of the Barclays Singapore Open golf tournament in Sentosa November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Former champion John Daly has withdrawn from next week's British Open golf through injury, organisers said on Monday.

The 47-year-old American, who won the major in 1995, will miss the July 18-21 championship at Muirfield. He wrote on Twitter last week that he needed surgery on his elbow.

"Stephen Gallacher is the first reserve and will take his place in the championship," organisers said in a statement.

Briton Gallacher, 38, has won two European Tour events, the most recent of which was the Dubai Desert Classic in February.

