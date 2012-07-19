LYTHAM ST ANNES, England Little-known Brazilian Adilson Da Silva benefited from some tough love from his caddie to grab a share of the early clubhouse lead in the British Open first round on Thursday.

The 40-year-old Da Silva, who has lived in Zimbabwe and South Africa for the last 20 years, was down in the dumps after suffering a double-bogey six at the third hole on a benign day at the Lytham links.

"I was just like, 'Oh, no, it feels like the whole thing is just falling apart', the world number 502 told reporters after rallying to finish on one-under 69, the same mark as playing partner Matthew Baldwin of Britain and Thailand's Thongchai Jaidee.

"I lost my confidence pretty hard there but my caddie said, 'Come on, let's hit another good shot, come on, let's start again', and that helped a lot."

The promptings from his bagman had the desired effect as Da Silva recovered from another bogey at the fourth to notch six straight pars before bagging a hat-trick of birdies from the 11th and another at the 17th.

"I just managed to keep it together and we've been so lucky today to have good weather," he said.

The South African resident has won nine times on the Sunshine Tour and holds the record for most consecutive cuts made on that circuit (43).

"I moved to Africa years ago," said Da Silva. "First I went to Zimbabwe. Andy Edmundson, who used to buy tobacco in my home town of Santa Cruz do Sul, invited me over to play because there wasn't really a lot of golf in Brazil in those days.

"There was a lot of tobacco in Santa Cruz. I used to caddie for Andy and we became good friends.

"Andy gave me the chance to go and try it out in Zimbabwe so I got a really good opportunity."

Da Silva has not been back to Brazil for four years but would love to play for his native country at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

"I would, I would," he said. "Golf in Brazil is getting there and we still have a lot of work to do.

"There are some players coming through but there is still a long road ahead."

