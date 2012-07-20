No ordinary Joe as England take Root
LONDON Joe Root was earmarked as a future England captain from the day he made his test debut in 2012 and after scoring a bucket-load of runs he duly landed the job just over four years later.
LYTHAM ST ANNES Luke Donald is playing his second round at the British Open on Friday with a new caddie after giving regular bagman John McLaren the day off to attend the birth of his first child.
The world number one is accompanied by Gareth Lord who normally works with Swede Robert Karlsson, a late withdrawal from the tournament.
"New caddie on the bag today as I've given Johnny the day off to welcome his 1st child into the world!! Gd luck Mr & Mrs McLaren," the Englishman said on Twitter.
Donald, who began his bid for a first major title with a level-par round of 70, teamed up with Lord to win last year's Disney Classic, firing a superb final-round 64 to secure top spot on the U.S. Tour money-list.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON Joe Root was earmarked as a future England captain from the day he made his test debut in 2012 and after scoring a bucket-load of runs he duly landed the job just over four years later.
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has yet to commit his future to the Premier League club despite the Swede saying he has fulfilled the requirements needed to extend his contract.
LONDON Sacked Sale Sharks winger Tom Arscott leaked confidential team information to his brother Luke, who plays for Bristol, before a match between their Premiership sides, the Rugby Football Union said on Monday.