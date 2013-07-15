Tiger Woods of the U.S. walks across the 18th green during a practice round ahead of the British Open golf championship at Muirfield in Scotland July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

GULLANE, Scotland World number one Tiger Woods has been drawn to play alongside former U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell and South African Louis Oosthuizen in the first two rounds of this week's British Open at Muirfield.

The trio will tee-off at 1445 local time (1345 GMT) on Thursday and at 0944 on Friday.

Defending champion Ernie Els, U.S. Open winner Justin Rose and American Brandt Snedeker feature in another marquee three-ball at 0911 in Thursday's opening round.

U.S. Masters champion Adam Scott has been drawn to play with American Matt Kuchar and Britain's Luke Donald.

