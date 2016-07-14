Golf-British Open - Austria's Bernd Wiesberger plays out of a bunker on the eighth hole during the first round - Royal Troon, Scotland, Britain - 14/07/2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

TROON, Scotland Bubba Watson was leading the Open at five under par when he teed up on the eighth hole at Royal Troon, but walked off the green three shots poorer, back in the pack on two under.

He was the latest victim of Troon's signature hole, the Postage Stamp. Just 123 yards long, it rivals the 12th hole at Augusta National and the 17th at Sawgrass for inflicting pain all out of proportion to its size.

Augusta's 12th and the Sawgrass 17th use large bodies of water to rattle the nerves of that golfer standing on the tee. The Postage Stamp is more subtle; it is long and narrow, rimmed by bunkers. The two on either side are deep rectangles the shape of new graves, and almost as hard to get out of.

Even so, the eighth is not necessarily a punitive hole. Birdies occur. So do aces -- in 1973, career grand-slam winner Gene Sarazen hit a hole in one at the age of 71, on the 50th anniversary of his first appearance in the British Open.

But the eighth can do a lot of damage to a scorecard in no time at all. On Thursday, none suffered more than Watson.

He was playing alongside Rory McIlroy and Hideki Matsuyama, both of whom hit the green safely. Watson planted his ball deep in a greenside bunker, up near the side wall.

He got out successfully, but the ball slid down the slope at the rear. It took him two shots to climb the hill and another two to get the ball in the hole, eventually tapping in for a triple bogey.

McIlroy said earlier in the week that anybody who got a three on the Postage Stamp each day of the Open would probably gain on the field. Watson seemed to prove McIlroy's metric in reverse.

He used up not only Thursday's shots but Friday's as well, and much of the field gained on him. He would end the day on one under par.

On the flip side of the Postage Stamp coin there were several players who birdied the eighth on Thursday, among them championship leader Phil Mickelson (63) and Dane Soren Kjeldsen (67).

"I hit it to two feet there," Kjeldsen told Reuters. "I tried to hit it 15 feet short of the hole but the wind dropped slightly and it made it all the way.

"It's a brilliant hole. I had never played it before but it's certainly one of my favourites now," added the four-times European Tour winner.

