LYTHAM ST ANNES, England A hat-trick of major wins by fellow countrymen Keegan Bradley, Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson has delivered a "kick up the butt" to Rickie Fowler, the young American Ryder Cup player said on Wednesday.

Bradley's victory at the 2011 U.S. PGA Championship, Watson's triumph at the U.S. Masters in April and Simpson's win at last month's U.S. Open have made Fowler even more determined to capture one of golf's big four prizes.

"It's been a lot of fun to watch guys like that winning their first majors," the 23-year-old Californian told reporters on the eve of the 141st British Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes.

"But it's also been a kick in the butt to get out and make me want it more. It is fun to watch them win but at the same time you'd rather be there than them."

Fowler said he would take great heart from his excellent showing in the British Open at Sandwich last year when he finished joint fifth behind winner Darren Clarke.

"I love links golf, it's probably my favourite," he added. "I like the options you have.

"There may be fewer options here this week because of how narrow the course is, how much rough there is and how many bunkers (more than 200) there are but there is definitely going to be some shot-making," said Fowler.

"You can be as creative as you want and hit a variety of shots throughout the round."

Fowler's self-belief has risen as a result of his maiden U.S. PGA Tour victory at the Quail Hollow Championship in North Carolina in May.

"That's definitely where I'll draw the most confidence," he said. "Just knowing I've been playing well and that it's been recent."

Fowler, who made his Ryder Cup debut when the U.S. lost to Europe in Wales in 2010, said his game was built on traditional methods.

"I worked with a guy from when I was about seven onwards through high school," he said. "He was very old-school, never used video or anything like that.

"I basically learned the game as you would have in 1950 rather than 1995. It was a great way for me to be brought up, a very different way in today's day and age.

"I guess the creativity I have and the way I like to play are the reasons I love links golf," said Fowler.

