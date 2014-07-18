Rivals are closer, warns Mercedes F1 boss
LONDON Formula One's new rules are "just what the doctor ordered", even if rival teams have become more competitive, according to Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff.
HOYLAKE England Northern Ireland's Michael Hoey withdrew from the British Open because of a foot injury after seven holes of his second round on Friday.
The five-times European Tour winner was three-over-par for his round and six-over for the tournament when he pulled out.
Hoey, who romped to a four-stroke victory at the Russian Open 12 months ago, told reporters that he was unsure if he would be fit to defend his title at the Tseleevo Golf Club in Moscow next week.
The 35-year-old has had a solid season on the European Tour, achieving five top-10 finishes.
Hoey picked up his biggest payday of the campaign, $189,000, after tying for second place at the Tshwane Open in South Africa in March.
LONDON Jermain Defoe has indicated he will leave struggling Sunderland if they are relegated because he needs to stay in the Premier League to keep alive his hopes of going to next year's World Cup finals with England.
RANCHI, India Resolute rearguard action by Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh helped Australia escape with a remarkable draw against India on the final day of the third test on Monday.