Michael Hoey of Northern Ireland is seen during the BMW Masters 2012 golf tournament in this file photo taken at Lake Malaren Golf Club Shanghai, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Files

HOYLAKE England Northern Ireland's Michael Hoey withdrew from the British Open because of a foot injury after seven holes of his second round on Friday.

The five-times European Tour winner was three-over-par for his round and six-over for the tournament when he pulled out.

Hoey, who romped to a four-stroke victory at the Russian Open 12 months ago, told reporters that he was unsure if he would be fit to defend his title at the Tseleevo Golf Club in Moscow next week.

The 35-year-old has had a solid season on the European Tour, achieving five top-10 finishes.

Hoey picked up his biggest payday of the campaign, $189,000, after tying for second place at the Tshwane Open in South Africa in March.

