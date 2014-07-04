Wilshere puts Bournemouth survival ahead of Arsenal future
Bournemouth's Jack Wilshere has delayed a decision on his Arsenal future as the on-loan midfielder focuses on helping the south coast club to retain their place in the Premier League.
World number 73 Charles Howell III will miss this month's British Open at Hoylake after deciding not to take up his exemption, organisers said in a statement on Friday.
The 35-year-old American, who qualified for the third major of the year through his ranking, is replaced by Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark.
World number 18 Steve Stricker, a part-time player on the U.S. PGA Tour these days, has yet to decide whether he will travel over to Hoylake.
The Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club starts on July 17.
(Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Tony Jimenez)
Bournemouth's Jack Wilshere has delayed a decision on his Arsenal future as the on-loan midfielder focuses on helping the south coast club to retain their place in the Premier League.
Steve McClaren, the former England head coach, has been sacked as manager of Championship side Derby County for the second time in three years, the second-tier club announced on Sunday.
Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal are on course for another showdown after winning their opening matches at the BNP Paribas Open in the California desert on Sunday.