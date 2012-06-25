Briton Sam Walker capped off a frenetic 24 hours when he became one of the final 10 to qualify for the British Open after final European qualifying at Sunningdale on Monday.

Following his victory in Sunday's Scottish Hydro Challenge, Walker flew to southern England where he finished second in a tough 96-man field with a six-under 133 behind compatriot James Morrison, who was first with an eight-under 131.

The result represented success at last for Walker who, after 10 failed attempts, finally gets his chance to play at the British Open at Royal Lytham from July 15-22.

It was disappointment for Ryder Cup captains old and new with Colin Montgomerie and Jose Maria Olazabal both failing in their bid to qualify, finishing equal 14th and 30th overall respectively.

A five-man playoff decided the last of the two qualifying spots with Briton Lee Slattery and Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen holding their nerve to come through.

