Jun 14, 2014; Pinehurst, NC, USA; Martin Kaymer tees off on the first hole during the third round of the 2014 U.S. Open golf tournament at Pinehurst Resort Country Club - #2 Course. Kevin Liles-USA TODAY Sports

PINEHURST North Carolina Martin Kaymer, who had been near-flawless with his golf over the first two days, survived three early bogeys and a faltering finish to lead the U.S. Open by five shots after Saturday's third round.

In pursuit of his second major title, the 29-year-old German conjured a miraculous eagle at the par-five fifth on the way to a two-over-par 72 in blazing sunshine at Pinehurst Resort where scoring was at its most difficult for the week.

With very little margin for error on approach shots into domed greens running increasingly fast and firm, Kaymer bogeyed two of his last six holes but sank a six-foot birdie putt at the 18th for an eight-under total of 202 in the year's second major.

The former world number one, a commanding six strokes clear overnight after setting a U.S. Open low for 36 holes with a 10-under aggregate of 130, finished five ahead of Americans Rickie Fowler and Erik Compton, whose 67s were the best of the round.

Swedish world number two Henrik Stenson and long-hitting American Dustin Johnson were a further shot back at two under after carding 70s on a day when Fowler and Compton were the only players in the 67-man field to dip under par.

Reigning U.S. Open champion Justin Rose of England inched his way back up the leaderboard with an even-par 70 to end up on one over on what is traditionally known as 'Moving Day' at the majors, nine strokes off the pace. Australian world number one Adam Scott (73) and 2011 winner Rory McIlroy (74) did not fare as well as they finished a further two shots back at three-over 213.

(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Julian Linden)