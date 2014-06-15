PINEHURST North Carolina Germany's Martin Kaymer, ice-cool in hot conditions, coasted to his second major victory by eight shots with a commanding performance in Sunday's final round at the U.S. Open.

Five ahead at the start of another humid day at Pinehurst Resort, the 29-year-old from Dusseldorf left his closest pursuers trailing in his wake as he closed with a one-under-par 69 on the challenging No. 2 Course.

Kaymer, who landed his first major crown at the 2010 PGA Championship, mixed two birdies with one bogey in the last six holes on a fast-running layout where danger lurked at every corner to post a nine-under total of 271.

The former world number one became the first German to win the U.S. Open, and the seventh player to complete a wire-to-wire victory at the year's second major.

American Rickie Fowler carded a 72 to finish in a tie for second at one under, level with compatriot Erik Compton, who also signed off with a 72 in only his second major appearance.

England's Justin Rose, who won last year's U.S. Open at Merion, finished in a tie for 12th at three over after shooting a 72, one stroke worse than Australian world number one Adam Scott (69).

