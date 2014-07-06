Robert Karlsson of Sweden watches his tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the British Open golf Championship at Muirfield in Scotland July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Michael Hoey of Northern Ireland watches his shot on the third hole during the BMW Masters 2012 golf tournament at Lake Malaren Golf Club in Shanghai, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

PARIS Swede Robert Karlsson, Michael Hoey of Britain and Frenchman Victor Riu booked their tickets for this month's British Open on Sunday.

The trio secured their places in the third major of the season at Hoylake that starts on July 17 through their performances in the French Open won by Britain's Graeme McDowell at Le Golf National.

Karlsson, who won the European order of merit in 2008, finished fourth in Paris. Northern Irishman Hoey was seventh and Riu eighth.

"I have a nice collection of Open players’ badges and I have really good memories from Hoylake in 2006," the 44-year-old Karlsson said in a news release.

"It's a very nice golf course and it looks like it won't be as dry as when we played there last time but if the wind is up it's going to be very difficult."

(Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Justin Palmer)