LYTHAM ST ANNES, England Paul Lawrie and Matt Kuchar, possible Ryder Cup opponents in September, kissed and made up after getting in each other's way during the British Open first round on Thursday.

Former Open champion Lawrie took a practice swing and was just about to launch his tee shot into the distance at the par-four sixth when he had to break away from his routine because Kuchar was wandering across the fairway 100 yards ahead.

The American, trying to make a call of nature in a portable on-course toilet, suddenly realised he had caused a delay and signalled his apologies.

"He was oblivious to the fact we were there," Scotsman Lawrie told reporters after shooting a five-under 65 to move within one stroke of early leader Adam Scott of Australia.

"It can happen - we're in our own wee world most of the time but he was quite funny when he put his hands up in the air."

The two golfers eventually met up on the fairway and playfully patted each other on the back to show no harm was done.

Lawrie certainly had his fair share of trials and tribulations at the sixth and needed to scramble home a 15-foot putt from just off the green to save par.

In another quirky turn of events, his playing partner, U.S. Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III, struck a wild tee shot and eventually carded a double-bogey six after taking almost 30 minutes to play the hole.

It was an incident-packed round for Lawrie who took only 23 putts all day.

"It was a very strange start," said the 43-year-old who is hoping to win back a place in the European Ryder Cup team following a 13-year absence.

"The first six holes was probably the strangest start of my career. I didn't really hit many good shots but I was three under par.

"I chipped in twice and holed out from off the green," said Lawrie who has produced a series of good performances this season and won the Qatar Open.

He decided to keep the driver in his bag for most of Thursday's round.

"I only hit it a few times," said Lawrie. "I do hit my three-wood quite a long way, easily 275, 280 yards.

"I drove the ball in the right places and had a chance to attack the course a wee bit but the weather helped. It's almost flat calm out there."

