Jun 5, 2016; Dublin, OH, USA; William McGirt hits the ball out of the fairway during the final round of The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY

OAKMONT, Pennsylvania William McGirt, who eight days ago won his first PGA Tour title at the Memorial tournament, was among six players who were handed late spots on Monday for this week's U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club.

American McGirt, 36, was the last player to earn a full exemption into the second major championship of the year based on his official world ranking.

U.S. Open organisers had kept six spots available for anyone who climbed into the top 60 as of this week and McGirt, at 45th, was the only player to do so.

McGirt, who clinched the Memorial tournament with a playoff victory over compatriot Jon Curran after two extra holes at Muirfield Village, will be competing in his first U.S. Open.

To complete the 156-player field at Oakmont, five alternates from sectional qualifying were also handed late U.S. Open berths -- Americans Tony Finau, Zach Edmondson, Kevin Foley, Daniel Summerhays and Mike Van Sickle.

Finau, 26, will be playing in his second U.S. Open, having tied for 14th on his debut at Chambers Bay last year, while Summerhays will be making his third appearance in the major.

Edmondson, Foley and Van Sickle will all be competing for the first time at a U.S. Open.

The 116th U.S. Open will start on Thursday when American world number two Jordan Spieth will launch the defence of the title he clinched by one shot at Chambers Bay 12 months ago.

(Editing by Steve Keating.)