No ordinary Joe as England take Root
LONDON Joe Root was earmarked as a future England captain from the day he made his test debut in 2012 and after scoring a bucket-load of runs he duly landed the job just over four years later.
LYTHAM ST ANNES, England Phil Mickelson's dismal British Open record continued on Friday when the four-times major champion slumped to an ugly second-round 78 and an 11-over-par total of 151.
The American left-hander never looked like recovering from his opening 73, double-bogeying the sixth, 13th and 14th holes in calm conditions at Lytham.
The 42-year-old Mickelson, runner-up last year but who has only one other top-10 finish in 19 Opens, said after the first round that his coach Butch Harmon had spotted a flaw in his swing.
But the tip failed to pay off and the former world number two missed the Open cut for the fourth time.
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has yet to commit his future to the Premier League club despite the Swede saying he has fulfilled the requirements needed to extend his contract.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland Switzerland's Luca Aerni dethroned Austrian Marcel Hirscher by the slimmest of margins to win men's combined gold on softening home snow at the Alpine skiing world championships on Monday.