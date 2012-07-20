LYTHAM ST ANNES, England Phil Mickelson's dismal British Open record continued on Friday when the four-times major champion slumped to an ugly second-round 78 and an 11-over-par total of 151.

The American left-hander never looked like recovering from his opening 73, double-bogeying the sixth, 13th and 14th holes in calm conditions at Lytham.

The 42-year-old Mickelson, runner-up last year but who has only one other top-10 finish in 19 Opens, said after the first round that his coach Butch Harmon had spotted a flaw in his swing.

But the tip failed to pay off and the former world number two missed the Open cut for the fourth time.

