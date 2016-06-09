Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
June 8 Five-times major champion Phil Mickelson has declared the Oakmont Country Club, the venue for next week's U.S. Open, as the toughest golf course he has ever played.
“I played Oakmont the last two days. It truly is, I think, the hardest golf course we’ve ever played,” Mickelson told reporters in Memphis ahead of the FedEX St. Jude Classic.
“They let the rough grow long -- if it’s wet they’ll leave it like that, if it’s dry they’ll thin it out because less balls will hit the fairway.”
Oakmont is known as a stern test that balloons scores.
The last time it hosted a U.S. Open in 2007, Argentine Angel Cabrera won with a five-over total of 285.
Mickelson, 45, will bid for his maiden U.S. Open trophy after finishing runner-up six times.
“A lot of golf courses, when it challenges you tee to green the way Oakmont does, it usually has a little bit of a reprieve on the greens,” Mickelson said.
“(But) you really don’t at Oakmont, they are some of the most undulating, fast, difficult greens to putt.”
(Writing by Jahmal Corner; Editing by Ian Ransom)
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
LONDON Arsenal travel across town to a vengeful Chelsea on Saturday knowing that another depressing defeat at Stamford Bridge would see their Premier League title hopes swept away with the lunchtime leftovers.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp admitted luck was on his side as he avoided being sanctioned for his outburst at fourth official Neil Swarbrick during his team's 1-1 Premier League draw with leaders Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday.