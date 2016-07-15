TROON, Scotland The French tricolour flew at half-mast by the 18th green on Friday as the British Open paid tribute to the victims of the Bastille Day attack in Nice.

An attacker at the wheel of a heavy truck ploughed into crowds celebrating Bastille Day in the French city of Nice late on Thursday, killing at least 84 people and injuring scores more in what President Francois Hollande called a terrorist act.

French golfer Clement Sordet, teeing off at 0635 local time in the first three-ball of the day in the second round at Royal Troon, had the words 'pray for Nice' emblazoned on his cap which also featured a black ribbon.

"I tried not to think about it but that's why I had this on my hat," Sordet told reporters after carding a 75 for an eight-over-par tally of 150 that is highly unlikely to make the cut.

"I was just trying to enjoy my last day at the Open. I live in Nice. It happened maybe 500 metres from where I live.

"I'm really proud to be French and I think we all need to support each other. I just say my prayers," added Sordet.

Former world number one Lee Westwood, four-times major winner Ernie Els and world number six Henrik Stenson were among several other players wearing black ribbons on their headgear.

