McClaren sacked as Derby manager for second time
Steve McClaren, the former England head coach, has been sacked as manager of Championship side Derby County for the second time in three years, the second-tier club announced on Sunday.
Former winner Mark O'Meara has withdrawn from next week's British Open because of an elbow problem, his agent said on Thursday.
O'Meara, 57, won the event in 1998 at Royal Birkdale to become the first player since Ben Hogan to win two majors in one year in his 40s. He was 41 when he won the Masters in the same year.
His agent, Peter Malik, said doctors had recommended rest after the problem flared at the Masters in April.
O'Meara was concerned that the firm links course turf at Royal Liverpool, where the Open starts on July 17, could do more damage and has decided to play the U.S. Senior Open this week at Oak Tree in Oklahoma.
He is replaced by England's Ross Fisher while David Hearn of Canada becomes the first reserve in case of further withdrawals.
(Reporting By Tony Goodson, editing by Alan Baldwin)
Steve McClaren, the former England head coach, has been sacked as manager of Championship side Derby County for the second time in three years, the second-tier club announced on Sunday.
Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has defended striker Alexis Sanchez, dismissing media reports saying the Chilean was laughing at the side's collapse during their Champions League defeat at home to Bayern Munich last week.
Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal are on course for another showdown after winning their opening matches at the BNP Paribas Open in the California desert on Sunday.