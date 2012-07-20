LYTHAM ST ANNES, England A dream came true for Thorbjorn Olesen when the young Dane birdied the 17th and 18th holes on Friday to clinch a date with his hero Tiger Woods in the third round of the British Open.

Olesen, who underlined his status as one of the rising talents of the European Tour by winning the Sicilian Open this year, returned a four-under 66 to finish in fourth spot on five-under 135 at the halfway stage.

"I knew if I made a birdie on 18 I had a chance to play with Tiger," the 22-year-old told reporters after sinking a 22-footer to move within five strokes of leader Brandt Snedeker of the United States.

"That was amazing. He (Tiger) has been my idol for so many years so it's fantastic to have a chance to play with him and I'm really looking forward to it."

Olesen has manoeuvred himself into position for a title tilt on Saturday and Sunday after spurning the driver in the opening rounds.

"I've hit a lot of three‑woods and that's what I'm going to do the next two days also," he said.

"Just try to keep the ball in the fairway and get it on the green and hopefully I can make some putts over the weekend. I've also hit my irons really close in the last few weeks," said Olesen.

"I didn't expect to be up there on the leaderboard but it's really nice and there's still a lot of golf to be played."

(Editing by Ed Osmond)