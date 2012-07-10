LONDON Former British Open golf champion Mark O'Meara has withdrawn from next week's championship at Royal Lytham & St Annes because of injury, organisers said on Tuesday.

The American, the winner in 1998 at Royal Birkdale, would not be replaced in the draw initially because the Open was already at its 156-man limit, the Royal and Ancient said.

O'Meara, 54, became the oldest player to win two majors in one year when he also won the Masters in 1998, aged 40.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Clare Fallon)