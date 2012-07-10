Royal St Georges to host 2020 British Open
LONDON The British Open will be held at Royal St George's in 2020, golf authorities announced on Monday, returning the major to the Kent coast club two years after it lifted a ban on women members.
LONDON Former British Open golf champion Mark O'Meara has withdrawn from next week's championship at Royal Lytham & St Annes because of injury, organisers said on Tuesday.
The American, the winner in 1998 at Royal Birkdale, would not be replaced in the draw initially because the Open was already at its 156-man limit, the Royal and Ancient said.
O'Meara, 54, became the oldest player to win two majors in one year when he also won the Masters in 1998, aged 40.
LONDON British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
Napoli midfielder Allan is expected to be out for three weeks after picking up an adductor muscle injury during Sunday's 3-1 win at Chievo Verona, the Serie A club said on Monday (www.sscnapoli.it).