Matip confident of strong Liverpool finish to campaign
Liverpool defender Joel Matip believes they can learn from the adverse results they suffered earlier this year and ensure a strong finish to their Premier League campaign.
ARDMORE, Pennsylvania Former British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen pulled out of the U.S. Open on Friday, citing a strained hip flexor.
The 30-year-old South African, who clinched his only major title at the 2010 British Open, opened with a five-over-par 75 at the Merion Golf Club then withdrew before the start of his second round.
Oosthuizen, whose wife Nel-Mare is expecting their third child, recorded his best U.S. Open finish at Congressional in 2011 when he tied for ninth.
Swansea City defender Kyle Naughton will miss Saturday's Premier League trip to relegation rivals Hull City with a hamstring injury which scans have revealed is not as bad as first feared.
Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year contract with Celtic, keeping him at the club until 2020, the Scottish champions said on Wednesday.