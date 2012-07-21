LYTHAM ST ANNES, England Australian Adam Scott charged four strokes clear of the field in the British Open third round on Saturday but still incurred the wrath of caddie Steve Williams as they walked off the 17th green.

The world number 13 had splashed beautifully out of a greenside bunker to set up an easy par-saving attempt with his putter but Williams was far from satisfied.

"It wasn't a really tricky shot," Scott told reporters after placing one hand on the coveted Claret Jug by returning a 68 for an 11-under tally of 199, four ahead of Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell and American Brandt Snedeker.

"It's probably the smallest lip on any bunker on the course. Steve knew what I was thinking, I was lining it up to see if I could hole it.

"He was actually having a go at me that I didn't hole it because I told him 'I think I can handle this one'."

Scott, who has yet to win a major championship, tried to play down the significance of his sizeable advantage over his title rivals.

"A four-shot lead ... doesn't mean a lot," he said. "The good part is, if I play a solid round tomorrow it will be very hard to beat me and that's all I'm thinking about."

The tall, languid Australian said he tried not to gamble too much over the closing holes on Saturday.

"I was very careful on the back nine with my putts," he explained. "That's what I felt I needed to do.

"I didn't need to take any risks out there and par is a good score (on most holes)."

Williams was a long-time caddie to Tiger Woods before the pair split in acrimonious fashion last year.

With the former world number one also in contention on Saturday, it looked as though a powderkeg final-round pairing of Scott and Woods was on the cards before the American dropped a shot at the 15th to slip back to fourth spot on 204.

"It wouldn't have bothered me," said Scott. "I've played with him a lot and there was a circus out there today anyway.

"Steve actually warned me about how many people are inside the ropes at an Open and just having to wait a little longer for the people to walk across the green in front following Tiger's group in front today.

"I would have been happy (to play with Woods). I'm just happy to be in this position and I'm really excited about tomorrow," added Scott who will partner McDowell over the final 18 holes at Lytham.

The Australian is confident he has what it takes to hang on to his advantage.

"I've got a pretty good record from having the lead," said Scott who has won collected a total of 16 wins on the European and U.S. PGA tours.

"I am confident going into tomorrow because I'm playing well. I just need to do all the same stuff I've been doing all week.

"Throughout my career somehow I've been able to handle that situation fairly well most of the time," added Scott.

