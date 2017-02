Brandt Snedeker of the US tees off on the 14th tee during the first round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio May 31, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II

American Brandt Snedeker, a three-times winner on the PGA Tour, withdrew from the U.S. Open on Monday because of a rib injury.

The 31-year-old Snedeker, who clinched his most recent title on the U.S. circuit at the Farmers Insurance Open in January, will be replaced in the 156-strong field by American amateur Jordan Spieth.

A twice former U.S. junior amateur champion, Spieth will tee off with compatriots Bill Haas and Nick Watney in Thursday's opening round at Olympic Club.

