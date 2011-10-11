British Open golf championship winner, Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa, kisses the Claret Jug as he sits on the Swilken Bridge at the Old Course in St Andrews, Scotland July 19, 2010. REUTERS/David Moir

The Open will return to the 'home of golf' in 2015 when the championship is played at St Andrews, the Royal & Ancient said on Tuesday.

It will be the 29th time that golf's oldest major has been held over the Old Course. It was last held there in 2010 when South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen won by seven shots.

"St Andrews has proved time and again that it is perfectly equipped to host The Open and I am certain we will yet again see a worthy winner lift the Claret Jug," the R&A's chief executive Peter Dawson said in a statement.

"Players, spectators and officials alike will welcome a return to the game's spiritual home and I fully expect that we will witness another thrilling Championship."

Open champions who have won at St Andrews include Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Seve Ballesteros and Nick Faldo.

This year's championship, won by Darren Clarke, was held at Royal St George's. Next year's takes place at Royal Lytham & St Annes with the 2013 version at Muirfield and Royal Liverpool hosting in 2014.

The 2015 edition, which will be the 144th championship, will take place from July 16 to 19.

