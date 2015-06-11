Tennis - Venus beats Kerber in Miami, Konta ousts Halep
Venus Williams beat top seed Angelique Kerber on Wednesday to advance to a Miami Open semi-final against Britain's Johanna Konta.
Following is a list of statistical records from the U.S. Open since the inaugural event was held at Newport in 1895, ahead of next week's June 18-21 edition at Chambers Bay in University Place, Washington:
- - - -
Most titles:
Four - Willie Anderson (1901, 1903, 1904, 1905); Bobby Jones (1923, 1926, 1929, 1930); Ben Hogan (1948, 1950, 1951, 1953); Jack Nicklaus (1962, 1967, 1972, 1980)
Three - Hale Irwin (1974, 1979, 1990); Tiger Woods (2000, 2002, 2008)
- - - -
Most times a runner-up
Six - Phil Mickelson (1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2013)
Four - Bobby Jones (1922, 1924, 1925, 1928); Sam Snead (1937, 1947, 1949, 1953); Jack Nicklaus (1960, 1968, 1971, 1982); Arnold Palmer (1962, 1963, 1966, 1967)
- - - -
Most top-five finishes:
11 - Willie Anderson, Jack Nicklaus
10 - Alex Smith, Walter Hagen, Ben Hogan, Arnold Palmer
- - - -
Most top-10 finishes:
18 - Jack Nicklaus
16 - Walter Hagen
15 - Ben Hogan
14 - Gene Sarazen
- - - -
Oldest champions:
Hale Irwin, 1990 - 45 years 15 days
Raymond Floyd, 1986 - 43 years nine months 11 days
Ted Ray, 1920 - 43 years four months 16 days
- - - -
Youngest champion:
John J. McDermott, 1911 - 19 years 10 months 14 days
- - - -
Lowest 18-hole rounds:
63 (eight under) - Johnny Miller, final round, Oakmont, 1973
63 (seven under) - Jack Nicklaus, first round, Baltusrol, 1980; Tom Weiskopf, first round, Baltusrol, 1980; Vijay Singh, second round, Olympia Fields, 2003
- - - -
Lowest 36-hole totals:
130 - Martin Kaymer (65-65), Pinehurst No. 2, 2014
131 - Rory McIlroy (65-66), Congressional, 2011
132 - Ricky Barnes (67-65), Bethpage State Park, 2009
133 - Jim Furyk (67-66), Olympia Fields, 2003; Vijay Singh (70-63), Olympia Fields, 2003
134 - Jack Nicklaus (63-71), Baltusrol, 1980; Tze-Chung Chen (65-69), Oakland Hills, 1985; Lee Janzen (67-67), Baltusrol, 1993; Tiger Woods (65-69), Pebble Beach, 2000; Phil Mickelson (68-66), Shinnecock Hills, 2004; Shigeki Maruyama (66-68), Shinnecock Hills, 2004
- - - -
Lowest 54-hole totals:
199 - Rory McIlroy (65-66-68), Congressional, 2011
200 - Jim Furyk, (67-66-67), Olympia Fields, 2003
202 - Martin Kaymer (65-65-72), Pinehurst No. 2, 2014
203 - George Burns (69-66-68), Merion, 1981; Tze-Chung Chen (65-69-69), Oakland Hills, 1985; Lee Janzen (67-67-69), Baltusrol, 1993; Stephen Leaney (67-68-68), Olympia Fields, 2003
- - - -
Lowest 72-hole totals:
268 (16 under par) - Rory McIlroy (65-66-68-69), Congressional, 2011
271 (nine-under-par) – Martin Kaymer (65-65-72-69), Pinehurst No. 2, 2014
272 (12 under par) - Tiger Woods (65-69-71-67), Pebble Beach, 2000
272 (eight under par) - Jack Nicklaus (63-71-70-68), Baltusrol, 1980; Lee Janzen (67-67-69-69), Baltusrol, 1993; Jim Furyk (67-66-67-72), Olympia Fields, 2003
273 - David Graham (68-68-70-67), Merion, 1981
- - - -
Largest 18-hole lead:
Five - Tommy Armour (68), North Shore, 1933
Four - Olin Dutra (69), Fresh Meadow, 1932
- - - -
Largest 36-hole lead:
Six - Tiger Woods (134), Pebble Beach, 2000; Rory McIlroy (131), Congressional; Martin Kaymer (130), Pinehurst No. 2, 2014
Five - Willie Anderson (149), Baltusrol, 1903; Mike Souchak (135), Cherry Hills, 1960
Four - Tom McNamara (142), Englewood, 1909; James Barnes (144), Columbia, 1921
- - - -
Largest 54-Hole lead:
10 - Tiger Woods (205), Pebble Beach, 2000
Eight - Rory McIlroy (199), Congressional, 2011
Seven - James Barnes (217), Columbia, 1921
Six - Fred Herd (244), Myopia Hunt, 1898; Willie Anderson (225), Baltusrol, 1903; Johnny Goodman (211), North Shore, 1933
- - - -
Largest winning margin:
15 shots - Tiger Woods (272) Pebble Beach, 2000
11 - Willie Smith (315), Baltimore, 1899
Nine - James Barnes (289), Columbia, 1921
Eight - Martin Kaymer (271), Pinehurst No. 2, 2014; Rory McIlroy (268), Congressional, 2011
- - - -
Highest score on a single hole:
19 - Ray Ainsley, par-four 16th, Cherry Hills, 1938
- - - -
Most consecutive birdies:
Six - George Burns (holes two to seven), Pebble Beach, 1982; Andy Dillard (holes one to six), Pebble Beach, 1992
- - - -
Longest U.S. Open courses:
7,643 yards - Torrey Pines (South Course), California, 2008
7,562 yards - Pinehurst No. 2, North Carolina, 2014
7,514 yards - Congressional Country Club (Blue Course), Bethesda, Maryland, 2011
7,426 yards - Bethpage State Park (Black Course), New York, 2009
7,264 yards - Winged Foot (West Course), New York, 2006
- - - -
(Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)
Venus Williams beat top seed Angelique Kerber on Wednesday to advance to a Miami Open semi-final against Britain's Johanna Konta.
LONDON Turkish female distance runners Elvan Abeylegesse and Gamze Bulut are set to be stripped of silver medals from the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games after being handed bans for doping on Wednesday.