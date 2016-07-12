Jun 17, 2016; Oakmont, PA, USA; Henrik Stenson lines up a putt on the 1st green during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Oakmont Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

TROON, Scotland Henrik Stenson has some advice about watching this year's British Open at Royal Troon: get a good seat on the eighth hole, the notorious Postage Stamp.

"... Anyone who wants to see potential train wrecks, if it's blowing hard off the left, that would be the place to sit, in that left-hand grandstand, and see a player struggle with that right-hand bunker," Stenson said at a news conference on Tuesday.

The par-three hole is only 123 yards off the tee, but its diminutive green is surrounded by five bunkers, and the one on the right can be fearsome, Stenson said.

"I threw a couple balls in that right-hand bunker, and you can be down there a while if you do go in there," he said.

Now ranked sixth in the world, Stenson has a respectable record at the British Open, with three top-three finishes out of 11 appearances. But he remains a perennial contender for the title no golfer wants to win: best player never to win a major.

The 40-year-old Swede comes into the 145th Open with a certain amount of momentum, winning the BMW International Open at the end of June, something that "always gives the confidence a little push in the right direction," he said.

What that will lead to on Sunday is something Stenson is too circumspect to say. Royal Troon is "a course that definitely can fit (me) if I play well, which I have to at any golf tournament, never mind the majors."

(Reporting by Larry King; Editing by Toby Davis)