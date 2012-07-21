Adam Scott of Australia reacts after his birdie putt on the eighth green during the third round of the British Open golf championship at Royal Lytham & St Annes, northern England July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

LYTHAM ST ANNES, England Australian Adam Scott, chasing his first victory in a major, powered four strokes clear of the field after the third round of the British Open on Saturday.

The world number 13 carded a two-under 68 to finish with an 11-under total of 199 on a warm summer's day at Royal Lytham & St Annes.

Britain's Graeme McDowell, the 2010 U.S. Open champion, carded a 67 to share second place with overnight leader Brandt Snedeker (73) on 203.

Former world number one Tiger Woods (70) was in fourth position on 204, one ahead of triple major winner Ernie Els and Zach Johnson, the 2007 U.S. Masters champion.

(Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Ed Osmond)