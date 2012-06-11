SAN FRANCISCO The fist pump is back and much of the old swagger but several question marks still hover over Tiger Woods' prospects of ending a major title drought of four frustrating years at this week's U.S. Open.

Many believe Woods is now back to his best, and he supplied solid evidence of that with his stunning two-shot victory at the Memorial tournament two weeks ago in Dublin, Ohio, where he drew level with Jack Nicklaus on 73 PGA Tour career wins.

Woods was four strokes off the pace going into the final round at Muirfield Village but he charged to the finish line with three birdies in the last four holes, one of them achieved with an astonishing chip-in from greenside rough.

It was his second victory of the season on the U.S. circuit and came on one of the game's most demanding layouts, further reason to suggest Woods is the man to beat at San Francisco's Olympic Club this week in the second major of the year.

However, there are many critics who would argue: "Not so fast! What about all the Tiger hype before this year's Masters?"

Woods went into the first major of the year just two weeks after romping to victory by five shots at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, where he ended a PGA Tour title drought of 30 months.

That Bay Hill triumph sent a warning signal to his rivals ahead of the Masters but it proved to be a false dawn as the American recorded his worst performance at Augusta National since he turned professional.

After starting that Masters week bracketed with U.S. Open champion Rory McIlroy as tournament favourites in a "two-horse race", Woods ended it by closing with a 74, failing to break 72 in any of his four rounds.

As far as Woods is concerned, Bay Hill and the Memorial tournament were two very different weeks and he is much more excited about his form heading into the June 14-17 U.S. Open.

MEMORIAL CONTROL

"At Bay Hill, I played well on that Sunday, but I just didn't quite have the control I did (at the Memorial)," Woods said of his closing, five-under-par 67 at Muirfield Village.

"That was different. I'm able to hit the ball, compressing it higher than I did at Bay Hill. I was comfortable hitting it down, uncomfortable hitting it up.

"As I said at Augusta, I got exposed. I wasn't able to get the ball up in the air comfortably, and it showed. I went to work on it for the next few weeks, and I finally got it."

Woods' victory at the Memorial ended the worst three-tournament run of his professional career as he had tied for 40th at the Masters, missed the cut at the Wells Fargo Championship and shared 40th spot at the Players Championship.

Though no longer the dominant player he was in the late 1990s and early 2000s, the 14-times major champion delivered a superb exhibition of ball-striking and distance control at Muirfield Village.

He appeared to be in full control of his swing, something that has largely eluded him since his private life imploded at the end of 2009 and he embarked on the fourth swing chance of his professional career.

Woods has not won a major title since his astonishing playoff victory in the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines where he triumphed despite a double stress fracture in his left leg.

However Nicklaus, whose record total of 18 major victories remains a tantalising 'Holy Grail' for Woods, has a feeling his fellow American will triumph at Olympic Club on Sunday.

"I suspect (major title) No. 15 will come for Tiger Woods in about two weeks," Nicklaus said at the trophy presentation for the Memorial tournament which he hosts.

"If he drives the ball this way, and plays this way, I'm sure it will. And if not, it will surprise me greatly."

Woods will launch his bid for a 15th major title, and a third U.S. Open victory, in Thursday's opening round at the Olympic Club.

